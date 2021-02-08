The Kremlin believes that Ukraine and Russia are part of one community and does not appreciate Kiev's policy to reject these ties, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The Kremlin believes that Ukraine and Russia are part of one community and does not appreciate Kiev's policy to reject these ties, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Peskov remarked that the so-called Russian world a social and cultural community would remain a priority for Moscow.

When asked if Ukraine was part of that community, the spokesman said, "Without any doubt."

"Many Russians and Russian-speaking people live in Ukraine, they are all part of the 'Russian world.' And it would be very silly to deny that there are cultural and historical ties. We know that there is a policy to deny these common grounds in Ukraine, and we do not appreciate it," Peskov said.