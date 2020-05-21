Moscow Dismisses Claims Russia Offered to Facilitate US-Palestine Talks in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called media reports saying that Russia has offered to facilitate US-Palestine talks in Geneva as "terrible fake news."

The Axios news portal has reported that Russia has offered to facilitate a meeting between the United States and the Palestinian Authority in Geneva in the next few weeks. Earlier in the day, Russia's special representative for the middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov refuted these reports, saying that it was "pure nonsense."

"We drew attention to a series of publications in foreign and Russian media, which, following a media outlet, Axios, reported that Russia allegedly made a proposal to hold the Palestinian-US summit in Geneva to prevent further degradation of the situation in the Middle East settlement .

.. We are again dealing with the manifestation of a vicious practice of distortion of facts and disinformation," Zakharova said.

Earlier in the week, the head of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas said Palestine was abandoning its commitments under all agreements, including security guarantees, with Israel and the US due to the Israeli government's US-backed plans to annex Palestinian lands. Abbas and once again pushed for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict via an international conference within the framework of international law.