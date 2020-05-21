UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Dismisses Claims Russia Offered To Facilitate US-Palestine Talks In Geneva

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Moscow Dismisses Claims Russia Offered to Facilitate US-Palestine Talks in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called media reports saying that Russia has offered to facilitate US-Palestine talks in Geneva as "terrible fake news."

The Axios news portal has reported that Russia has offered to facilitate a meeting between the United States and the Palestinian Authority in Geneva in the next few weeks. Earlier in the day, Russia's special representative for the middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov refuted these reports, saying that it was "pure nonsense."

"We drew attention to a series of publications in foreign and Russian media, which, following a media outlet, Axios, reported that Russia allegedly made a proposal to hold the Palestinian-US summit in Geneva to prevent further degradation of the situation in the Middle East settlement .

.. We are again dealing with the manifestation of a vicious practice of distortion of facts and disinformation," Zakharova said.

Earlier in the week, the head of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas said Palestine was abandoning its commitments under all agreements, including security guarantees, with Israel and the US due to the Israeli government's US-backed plans to annex Palestinian lands. Abbas and once again pushed for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict via an international conference within the framework of international law.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Russia Geneva United States Middle East Media All Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 causes new uncertainties for press, says ..

11 minutes ago

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

2 hours ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

2 hours ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

2 hours ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.