Moscow Dismisses NYT Claims About Alleged Russian Pressure On UN In Syria Bombing Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:19 PM

Moscow Dismisses NYT Claims About Alleged Russian Pressure on UN in Syria Bombing Case

The New York Times' article about Russia trying to keep UN findings regarding Syrian hospital bombings secret was an example of fake news, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that Moscow regretted that the NYT did not pay attention to actual terrorists and their actions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The New York Times' article about Russia trying to keep UN findings regarding Syrian hospital bombings secret was an example of fake news, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that Moscow regretted that the NYT did not pay attention to actual terrorists and their actions.

On November 14, the NYT released an article titled "U.N. Query on Syria Hospital Bombings May Be Undermined by Russia Pressure, Limited Scope." The authors of this article said that the United Nations was investigating attacks on seven hospitals in Syria while Russia was allegedly trying to keep UN findings from the public.

"This can all be called fake news, insinuation, unfair work of journalists. We are not the first to encounter a politicized, unprofessional investigation, which is published in the Western media. As a rule, all this is based on fabrications that are presented to the public as reliable sources.

This publication is no exception," she said.

According to her, Russia sincerely regrets that the New York Times does not pay attention to or conduct its own investigations into the almost daily attacks perpetrated by actual terrorists.

"These attacks are carried out against schools, medical facilities, refugee camps and other objects of civilian infrastructure," Zakharova added.

This is not the first publication by the NYT to portray Russia's involvement in Syria in dark light. On October 13, it published an article about Russia allegedly bombing hospitals in Syria in order to crush the last pockets of resistance to President Bashar Assad.

The next day, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov dismissed the newspaper's claims and said that its "proof" was not worth "the paper it was published on."

