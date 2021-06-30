UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Dissatisfied With Western Reaction To Drills Close To Russia-Ukraine Border - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

Moscow Dissatisfied With Western Reaction to Drills Close to Russia-Ukraine Border - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is concerned about the possibility of western military presence in Ukraine, and does not see any reciprocity when it comes to holding military drills close to the Ukrainian border.

"Look, they made a big fuss about us holding drills on our territory close to the Ukrainian border. I ordered the Defense Ministry to wrap up and gradually withdraw the troops, since somebody is so concerned about it ... but instead of reacting positively to this ... they came to our borders," Putin said on Wednesday.

Speaking during his traditional live Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" on Wednesday, Putin said that under the Ukrainian constitution, there can be no foreign military bases in Ukraine, but training centers and other forms of military exploitation can be used.

"This concerns the real interests of the Russian Federation and the people of Russia, and this is what raises concerns and what we should be thinking about," Putin stressed, saying that the military exploitation of the territory that borders Russia creates substantial national security problems.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Border

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

42 minutes ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

57 minutes ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

57 minutes ago

40 million children in Pakistan did not receive po ..

2 hours ago

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.