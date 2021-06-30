Moscow Dissatisfied With Western Reaction to Drills Close to Russia-Ukraine Border - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is concerned about the possibility of western military presence in Ukraine, and does not see any reciprocity when it comes to holding military drills close to the Ukrainian border.

"Look, they made a big fuss about us holding drills on our territory close to the Ukrainian border. I ordered the Defense Ministry to wrap up and gradually withdraw the troops, since somebody is so concerned about it ... but instead of reacting positively to this ... they came to our borders," Putin said on Wednesday.

Speaking during his traditional live Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" on Wednesday, Putin said that under the Ukrainian constitution, there can be no foreign military bases in Ukraine, but training centers and other forms of military exploitation can be used.

"This concerns the real interests of the Russian Federation and the people of Russia, and this is what raises concerns and what we should be thinking about," Putin stressed, saying that the military exploitation of the territory that borders Russia creates substantial national security problems.