UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow District Court Finds Legal Anti-Corruption Foundation Labeling As Foreign Agent

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:21 PM

Moscow District Court Finds Legal Anti-Corruption Foundation Labeling as Foreign Agent

Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court has found legal the decision to label the Anti-Corruption Foundation as a foreign agent, court's press secretary, Valentina Norbakh, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court has found legal the decision to label the Anti-Corruption Foundation as a foreign agent, court's press secretary, Valentina Norbakh, told Sputnik on Friday.

Thus, the court has rejected the claim against the Justice Ministry's decision to include the organization in the list of foreign agents.

The Russian Justice Ministry announced on October 9 that it had included the Anti-Corruption Foundation in the list of non-profit organizations exercising functions of foreign agents, after detecting several inpayments from abroad.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia October From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris in their struggle a ..

3 minutes ago

Photographers of all ages invited to submit entrie ..

3 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of Pak Qatar General Taka ..

3 minutes ago

 Funeral prayer of man died of Tezgham's inferno ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Prosecution Requests Recognizance Not to L ..

21 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.