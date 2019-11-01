Moscow District Court Finds Legal Anti-Corruption Foundation Labeling as Foreign Agent

Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court has found legal the decision to label the Anti-Corruption Foundation as a foreign agent, court's press secretary, Valentina Norbakh, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court has found legal the decision to label the Anti-Corruption Foundation as a foreign agent, court's press secretary, Valentina Norbakh, told Sputnik on Friday.

Thus, the court has rejected the claim against the Justice Ministry's decision to include the organization in the list of foreign agents.

The Russian Justice Ministry announced on October 9 that it had included the Anti-Corruption Foundation in the list of non-profit organizations exercising functions of foreign agents, after detecting several inpayments from abroad.