Moscow District Court Says Received Case Files On Ex-DPR Defense Minister Strelkov
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow told Sputnik on Friday that investigators have appealed to the court with a petition for the election of a preventive measure to the former Defense Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov (Girkin).
"The case files have been submitted to the court," the court said.