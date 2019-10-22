UrduPoint.com
Moscow District Court To Start Relitigation Of Director Serebrennikov Case Nov 1 - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Moscow District Court to Start Relitigation of Director Serebrennikov Case Nov 1 - Lawyer

Moscow's Meshchansky District Court will start on November 1 re-examining the criminal case against film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov and his colleagues at Seventh Studio, who are under investigation for allegedly embezzling state funds, lawyer Irina Poverinova told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Moscow's Meshchansky District Court will start on November 1 re-examining the criminal case against film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov and his colleagues at Seventh Studio, who are under investigation for allegedly embezzling state funds, lawyer Irina Poverinova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The district court decided in mid-September to return the case to prosecutors over suspected contradictions in the charges. The prosecution challenged the ruling in the Moscow City Court, and it ruled earlier in October that the criminal case had been returned to prosecutors illegally.

"Meshchansky Court will start re-examining the case against the director and other defendants on November 1, at 10 a.m. [07:00 GMT]," Poverinova said.

Investigators suspect Serebrennikov, the artistic director of the Moscow Gogol Center Theater, and several other people of embezzling money that was allocated by the government for the development and popularization of modern art in Russia as part of the Platforma theater project in 2011-2014.

