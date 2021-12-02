UrduPoint.com

Moscow Does Not Avoid Contacts On Settlement In Ukraine, Including With US - Lavrov

Moscow Does Not Avoid Contacts on Settlement in Ukraine, Including With US - Lavrov

Moscow does not withdraw from any contacts on the settlement in Ukraine, including with the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"We are ready for any contacts, we do not leave any contacts, the main thing is to understand what we are trying to achieve," Lavrov said.

He explained that during the meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers in Stockholm, the Russian delegation circulated the text of the Minsk agreements, the UN Security Council resolution and other relevant documents so that the partners, before commenting on the "Ukrainian affairs" next time, would read "carefully all these documents."

"Then, probably, many will nevertheless have an understanding that they need to use a slightly different rhetoric," Lavrov said.

