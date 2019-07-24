(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow does not expect its relations with London to change under the premiership of Boris Johnson, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for European Cooperation, told Sputnik on Wednesday

Former London mayor and former UK foreign secretary Johnson was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party on Tuesday and will take over as the prime minister later on Wednesday.

"I don't think that anything will change in near future, as Boris Johnson is a part of the team that has been spoiling these relations for quite a long time.

Although he has paid a visit to Moscow as a foreign minister, this policy remains unchanged. I believe this policy will remain in place for quite a long time, until major changes do not happen in the United Kingdom," Kelin said.

"I can state absolutely firmly that no high-level contacts are being planned, as the UK side has seized contacts under the pretext of Salisbury [poisoning]. No political contacts are expected to be in place in near future," Kelin added.