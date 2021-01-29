UrduPoint.com
Moscow Does Not Have 'Donbas Integration' On Agenda - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Moscow Does Not Have 'Donbas Integration' on Agenda - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The possible integration of Donbas into Russia is not on the agenda, either directly or indirectly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on a recent statement by Rossiya Segodnya news agency editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan.

Simonyan recently said that "mother Russia" should "take Donbas back home." Reporters asked Peskov to comment on this statement.

They also asked on what conditions Russia could integrate the breakaway republics.

"This is not on the agenda, either directly or indirectly," Peskov said.

Reporters also asked if Peskov found the self-contradictory the name of the forum, where Simonyan made the statement, "Russian Donbas."

"This is an absolutely normal name. It does not hurt my ears. Most of the people living there are Russians or Russian-speaking," Peskov noted.

