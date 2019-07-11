Moscow Does Not Mind China Joining Russian-US Dialogue on New Nuclear Strategic Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia does not mind China joining the Russian-US dialogue on a new strategic agreement in the nuclear sphere, but believes that this is currently not likely to happen, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

The United States fails to concretize its position on the fate of the Russian-US New START nuclear arms reduction deal, expressing its interest in China joining the Russian-US arms control dialogue, Ryabkov noted.

"We are not allergic to the idea of negotiating in the trialogue format. However, this idea does not seem realistic, given current conditions," Ryabkov said.

China has repeatedly officially rejected this format, the deputy foreign minister stressed.