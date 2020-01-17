UrduPoint.com
Moscow Does Not Rule Out Contacts With Haftar On Sidelines Of Berlin Conference - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:02 PM

Russia does not rule out the possibility of contacts with Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on the sidelines of the conference on Libya in Berlin, a senior diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday

He said such contacts were possible if there was time for them.

"Such meetings have not been planned so far, as far as I know, but it all depends on how the work in Berlin develops, what opportunities will be for bilateral contacts. If they [the Haftar delegation] arrive tomorrow, we will hold some preliminary contacts. When the main delegation arrives, then we will see who is there and who wants to meet," the source said.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of Haftar's arrival in Moscow after the Berlin conference.

"Maybe he will come, he has often come to us - both with announced and unannounced visits," the source said.

More Stories From World

