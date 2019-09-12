(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Moscow does not rule out Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's meeting with new Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September in New York, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Motegi said earlier that he hoped to hold talks with Lavrov as soon as possible.

"We do not rule this out," Zakharova said at a briefing.