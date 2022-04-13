Moscow Does Not Rule Out Nuclear Material Could Be Brought to Ukraine From Third Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Moscow does not rule out a scenario in which nuclear material could be brought to Ukraine from third countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.