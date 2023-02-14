Moscow Does Not See Unsolvable Tasks in Supplying Turkey With Second S-400 Regiment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Moscow does not see unsolvable tasks in the issue of supplying Turkey with the second regiment of the S-400 air defense missile system, Yury Pilipson, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department (4ED), told Sputnik.

"We don't see any unsolvable tasks in the implementation of this project," Pilipson said.