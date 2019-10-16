Moscow Does Not Seek Competition With Europe, China in Africa - Kremlin

Moscow does not seek any competition with Europe and China in Africa, despite organizing the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Moscow does not seek any competition with Europe and China in Africa, despite organizing the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will run in Russia's resort city of Sochi from October 23-24.

"This is not about competition, this is about mutually beneficial cooperation. Russia has always been present in Africa, this is a highly important continent.

Russia has something to offer to African nations in terms of mutually beneficial cooperation," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the organization of the summit showed Russia's intention to compete with Western nations and China in Africa.

Peskov praised Russia's friendship with many African nations. The Kremlin spokesman promised to announce later how many heads of African countries would attend the forum.

Meanwhile, the leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited.