Moscow Does Not Think Afghanistan Will Turn Into New IS Reincarnation Under Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:13 PM

Russia has no reason to believe that Afghanistan will turn into a new reincarnation of the Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) under the rule of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia has no reason to believe that Afghanistan will turn into a new reincarnation of the Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) under the rule of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"No, I don't have such concerns, as I saw how the Taliban � unlike the Americans and NATO, including the fleeing Afghan government [which] did not fight ISIS, but in some cases even pandered ISIS � fought them. They fought mercilessly. Representatives of the Taliban's top leadership have repeatedly told me that they have only one thing to tell the ISIS � they will not take prisoners," Kabulov said on air of the Echo of Moscow radio station.

