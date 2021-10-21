Moscow Does Not Think Normandy Format Facing Crisis, Contacts Continue - Diplomat

Russia does not assess the situation with the Normandy format on Ukraine as a crisis, as contacts continue, but a ministerial or a top-level meeting cannot be held yet, as Kiev fails to fulfill obligations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Thursday

"We do not assess the situation as a crisis," Rudenko said.

Contacts continue, chiefly via Normandy Four leaders' political advisers, the Russian diplomat added.

"A number of countries of the Normandy format, we will not say which ones exactly, would like to hold a ministerial meeting and a meeting of leaders, the Normandy summit. But our position remains unchanged: we do not yet see that Ukraine really fulfills the obligations undertaken as part of the Minsk set of measures and at the 2019 Paris summit," Rudenko added.