UrduPoint.com

Moscow Does Not Think Normandy Format Facing Crisis, Contacts Continue - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:23 PM

Moscow Does Not Think Normandy Format Facing Crisis, Contacts Continue - Diplomat

Russia does not assess the situation with the Normandy format on Ukraine as a crisis, as contacts continue, but a ministerial or a top-level meeting cannot be held yet, as Kiev fails to fulfill obligations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russia does not assess the situation with the Normandy format on Ukraine as a crisis, as contacts continue, but a ministerial or a top-level meeting cannot be held yet, as Kiev fails to fulfill obligations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We do not assess the situation as a crisis," Rudenko said.

Contacts continue, chiefly via Normandy Four leaders' political advisers, the Russian diplomat added.

"A number of countries of the Normandy format, we will not say which ones exactly, would like to hold a ministerial meeting and a meeting of leaders, the Normandy summit. But our position remains unchanged: we do not yet see that Ukraine really fulfills the obligations undertaken as part of the Minsk set of measures and at the 2019 Paris summit," Rudenko added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Paris Kiev 2019

Recent Stories

Two minor brothers killed in road accident

Two minor brothers killed in road accident

19 seconds ago
 Covid-19 claims 16 more lives, ratio of active cas ..

Covid-19 claims 16 more lives, ratio of active cases drops

21 seconds ago
 Village and Neighborhood Councils elections on 15 ..

Village and Neighborhood Councils elections on 15 Dec : Kamran Bangash

24 seconds ago
 KP PRCS to establish Junior Youth Clubs at 300 sch ..

KP PRCS to establish Junior Youth Clubs at 300 schools to teach democracy, servi ..

25 seconds ago
 South Korea Launches Its First Domestically-Develo ..

South Korea Launches Its First Domestically-Developed Space Rocket Nuri

3 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa plans to hold its annual Lok Mela from N ..

Lok Virsa plans to hold its annual Lok Mela from Nov 1

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.