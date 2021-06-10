UrduPoint.com
Moscow Does Not Understand Statements On Need To Mitigate Consequences Of Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Moscow Does Not Understand Statements on Need to Mitigate Consequences of Nord Stream 2

Moscow does not understand US State Secretary Antony Blinken's statement when he said it is necessary to mitigate negative consequences from the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Moscow does not understand US State Secretary Antony Blinken's statement when he said it is necessary to mitigate negative consequences from the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We do not understand the statement about the need ...

to search for ways to mitigate the negative consequences from the operation of the gas pipeline, this is now being heard from the US Secretary of State, many experts ...Any debate on this topic implies either unfair competition or attempts to politicize the situation. Both absolutely have no meaning. Because there must be facts behind the words," Zakharova said at a briefing.

