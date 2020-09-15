UrduPoint.com
Moscow Does Not Understand Why Germany Fails To Cooperate On Navalny - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

Moscow Does Not Understand Why Germany Fails to Cooperate on Navalny - Kremlin

Moscow does not understand why Germany fails to cooperate on the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is now undergoing treatment in Berlin after his alleged poisoning, why Germany fails to present his biomaterials in particular, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Moscow does not understand why Germany fails to cooperate on the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is now undergoing treatment in Berlin after his alleged poisoning, why Germany fails to present his biomaterials in particular, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Russia has been and remains absolutely open to cooperation for finding out what happened. To make progress, Russia needs cooperation with the German side on receiving the patient's biomaterials. For some reason, we have not yet received any response from our German counterparts ... We just confirm our deep misunderstanding of the situation, and reaffirm commitment to find out what happened," Peskov told reporters.

