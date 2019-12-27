Moscow Does Not Want Confrontation with US, but Will Respond to Agressive Actions - Lavrov

Russia is not interested in confrontation with the United States, but will "adequately" respond to Washington's aggressive actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia is not interested in confrontation with the United States, but will "adequately" respond to Washington's aggressive actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which envisages sanctions against Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project among others.

"[Russia] realistically evaluates prospects for future Russia-US dialogue, especially in light of the US' domestic political environment and the approaching presidential election. Washington's recent unfriendly actions are telling. From our side, we will continue to secure Russia's interests ... and adequately respond to aggressive behavior. However, we are not ourselves interested in confrontation," Lavrov said.