Moscow Does Not Want Emergency of New Problems in Relations With EU - Grushko

Russia does not want the emergency of new issues and differences in its relations with the European Union, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia does not want the emergency of new issues and differences in its relations with the European Union, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has mentioned that the West has "demonized" Russia's readiness to cooperate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a lot of old problems that have been inherited from the past.

But there are common challenges ahead, such as the need to fight pandemics, the need to unite efforts to prevent climate [change], the European Union is considering plans for a 'green transition'.. . digitalization is also on the agenda of everyone, including us," Grushko said at the Primakov Readings forum.

The diplomat added that instead of uniting in areas that require global efforts we "may get dividing lines that will overlap the existing ones."