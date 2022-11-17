Moscow Does Not Want to Sever Diplomatic Relations With US - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russia does not want to sever diplomatic relations with the United States, but if Washington decides that they do not need relations with Moscow then this will happen, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The choice is entirely up to Washington. I do not rule out anything in advance, but this is certainly not our way of behavior and not our move. We are pursuing our policy consistently proactively not reactively, including toward the US, guided solely and exclusively by our national interests. It is in our interests not to sever diplomatic relations with the United States, communication and dialogue are needed," Ryabkov told the RTVI broadcaster.

The diplomat said that the relations could be broken off by Washington.

"If the Americans at some point realize that this is not what they need then, probably, it will end in a break up. The level of Russophobia in the United States is absolutely unprecedented at all levels and branches of government, and in the mainstream media. We feel this every day. It is also impossible to underestimate the consequences of this," Ryabkov said.