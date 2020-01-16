UrduPoint.com
Moscow Domodedovo Airport Confirms Plane From Siberia Landed On Inactive Runway

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) A plane, which was en route from Siberia to Moscow, landed on an inactive runway near Moscow Domodedovo Airport on Thursday, the airport has confirmed to Sputnik, adding that the landing was successful and no one was injured.

Earlier in the day, a source in emergency services told Sputnik that the plane of the Russian IrAero airline, which was on its way from the town of Sabetta, located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, had landed on a runway under construction.

"At 2:17 p.m. Moscow time [11:17 GMT], an IrAero-operated plane en route from Sabetta to Moscow landed on an inactive runway near the Domodedovo airport.

The landing took place in normal mode. No one was injured as a result of the incident," the airport said.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, meanwhile, told Sputnik that it was investigating causes of the incident. The plane had not been damaged as a result of the incident, the agency added, citing preliminary information.

Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, the manufacturer of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 involved in the incident, told Sputnik that the plane had not experienced any technical malfunctions, adding that the landing could not be referred as an emergency.

