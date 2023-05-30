Moscow Drone Attack Shows What Kind of Methods Are Used by Kiev - Putin

The attack of Ukrainian drones against Moscow's civilian infrastructure on Tuesday showcased what kind of methods are used by Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The attack of Ukrainian drones against Moscow's civilian infrastructure on Tuesday showcased what kind of methods are used by Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We did not start this war in 2014 - the Kiev regime unleashed a war in the Donbas.

And we do not use these methods, which are used by Ukrainian thugs. Another confirmation of this is the attack on civilian facilities in Moscow," Putin told reporters.

The president added that Russia will be blamed for this incident no matter what Moscow says.