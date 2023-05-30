UrduPoint.com

Moscow Drone Attack Shows What Kind Of Methods Are Used By Kiev - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Moscow Drone Attack Shows What Kind of Methods Are Used by Kiev - Putin

The attack of Ukrainian drones against Moscow's civilian infrastructure on Tuesday showcased what kind of methods are used by Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The attack of Ukrainian drones against Moscow's civilian infrastructure on Tuesday showcased what kind of methods are used by Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We did not start this war in 2014 - the Kiev regime unleashed a war in the Donbas.

And we do not use these methods, which are used by Ukrainian thugs. Another confirmation of this is the attack on civilian facilities in Moscow," Putin told reporters.

The president added that Russia will be blamed for this incident no matter what Moscow says.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

&#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; begins t ..

&#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

28 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabi ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses to kick off in Spain

29 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s healthcare sector leads regionally, glo ..

UAE&#039;s healthcare sector leads regionally, globally with scientific breakthr ..

29 minutes ago
 SCCI delegation continues trade mission in India t ..

SCCI delegation continues trade mission in India to promote further trade, inves ..

59 minutes ago
 Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Ru ..

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Russia-Africa Summit - Foreign M ..

1 hour ago
 IMF Says Reached Agreement With Ukraine, Paving Wa ..

IMF Says Reached Agreement With Ukraine, Paving Way for $900Mln Disbursement

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.