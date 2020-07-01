Moscow Election Commission Says Voter Rolls With Dead People Made Before Jun, Will Update

The Moscow City Election Commission on Wednesday explained that the voter rolls containing names of dead people had been put together before June 1 and pledged to update the data by the end of the voting day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The Moscow City Election Commission on Wednesday explained that the voter rolls containing Names of dead people had been put together before June 1 and pledged to update the data by the end of the voting day.

"The [voter] rolls are composed on the basis of data from the registration bodies, mistakes crop up in the data, it is a natural working process. Sometimes, a voter passes away after rolls are already made. Considering the information transition regulation, the information about deaths in the rolls is up-to-date as of June 1," the commission said.

There is an existing procedure of updating voter rolls after they are ready.

"The clarification is done by the precinct electoral commissions until the end of the voting period, until 20 o'clock [17:00 GMT], July 1," the commission said.

This is prescribed by the procedure of working with voter rolls, approved by Russia's Central Election Commission.

The nationwide vote on constitutional amendments was originally planned for April 22 but had to be postponed over the threat of COVID-19.

It was later officially scheduled for July 1 with six additional voting days to avoid the spread of the disease.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation. Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.