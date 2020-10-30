UrduPoint.com
Moscow Emergency Service Checking Alleged Bomb Threats To All Medical Institutions In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Moscow Emergency Service Checking Alleged Bomb Threats to All Medical Institutions in City

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) An unknown person reported that all medical institutions in Moscow had been seeded with mines, a representative of the Russian capital's emergency service told Sputnik on Friday, adding that inspections are underway.

"We received a message about the alleged bomb threats to all medical institutions in Moscow. Operational services have started inspections," the representative said.

Earlier this week, the city's emergency service said it received a message that explosives have been planted at the Moscow Operetta Theater.

More Stories From World

