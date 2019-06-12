Moscow Emergency Services Probing Reports of Bomb Threats in Subway, City Parks - Source

The Moscow emergency services are probing anonymous reports of alleged bomb threats to 12 metro stations and 11 city parks, a source in the Moscow emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday, which marks Russia Day, a public holiday celebrated across the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Moscow emergency services are probing anonymous reports of alleged bomb threats to 12 metro stations and 11 city parks, a source in the Moscow emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday, which marks Russia Day, a public holiday celebrated across the country.

"Anonymous reports informing of bomb threats were received by 12 metro stations in different administrative districts and 11 parks with large numbers of people," the source said.

An investigation has been launched to verify reports, the source revealed, adding that no evacuations were carried out so far.

A spokesperson for Moscow emergency services told Sputnik the bomb threat reports were fake.

"As of 5:30 p.m. [Moscow time, 14:30 GMT], checks at all sites involving large gatherings were completed, the threats were not confirmed," the spokesperson said, adding that around 2,000 people had been evacuated due to the inspections.

On June 12, the Russians celebrate Russia Day, a public holiday, which commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic on June 12, 1990.