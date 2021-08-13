Moscow Employers No Longer Obligated to Send 30% Staffers to Work From Home - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Employers in Moscow are no longer obligated to send at least 30% of staffers to work from home, this is now just a recommendation, as coronavirus statistics inspires optimism, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Friday.

The number of new hospitalizations is down by half compared to the second half of June. Less than 7,000 beds are occupied in Moscow's COVID-19 hospitals, which is the lowest number since early April. In addition, the number of Moscow residents who got the first component of a coronavirus vaccine topped 4.5 million this week, the mayor said.

"After weighing pros and cons and consulting with experts, I consider it possible to take the next step and further soften sanitary restrictions.

Starting today, the mandatory requirement to send at least 30% of enterprise and organizations employers, including those aged over 65 and those with chronic conditions, to work from home is lifted. At the same time, we recommend employers to maintain the remote work mode if it is possible without damaging company's activities," Sobyanin said in a statement on his official website.

In addition, employers are no longer required to have at least 10% staffers tested for COVID-19 every 15 days.