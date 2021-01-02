UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Endures Pandemic Due To Huge Resources Allocated To Fight COVID-19 - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Moscow Endures Pandemic Due to Huge Resources Allocated to Fight COVID-19 - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The Russian capital of Moscow has endured the coronavirus pandemic due to huge resources allocated to provide proper health care service to its residents, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"Such megacities as, particularly, Moscow were exposed to the pandemic, the risks of the pandemic. The fact that Moscow has endured, provided proper health care service to all Moscow's residents, means a lot. Of course, huge forces, resources have been concentrated there for this," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The mayor added that roughly 100,000 people had already registered for the vaccination against COVID-19 in Moscow, with 50,000 people having been inoculated.

"In recent days, over 10,000 people register every day. As of today, roughly 100,000 people have registered and 50,000 have been inoculated. This is on New Year's eve, and what will be after? I believe that the activity will increase even more, and this is great because it is so important to understand that we will not eliminate the pandemic without the vaccination," Sobyanin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President suggests early population census with st ..

8 minutes ago

Afghan Court Sentences to Death Plotter Behind Dea ..

8 minutes ago

PDM's alliance moving forward to its logical end: ..

8 minutes ago

Protest held against Indian propaganda against Pak ..

10 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed terms PDM group of disappointe ..

10 minutes ago

Agri markets to be made modern through digitizatio ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.