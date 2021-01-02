Moscow Endures Pandemic Due to Huge Resources Allocated to Fight COVID-19 - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The Russian capital of Moscow has endured the coronavirus pandemic due to huge resources allocated to provide proper health care service to its residents, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"Such megacities as, particularly, Moscow were exposed to the pandemic, the risks of the pandemic. The fact that Moscow has endured, provided proper health care service to all Moscow's residents, means a lot. Of course, huge forces, resources have been concentrated there for this," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The mayor added that roughly 100,000 people had already registered for the vaccination against COVID-19 in Moscow, with 50,000 people having been inoculated.

"In recent days, over 10,000 people register every day. As of today, roughly 100,000 people have registered and 50,000 have been inoculated. This is on New Year's eve, and what will be after? I believe that the activity will increase even more, and this is great because it is so important to understand that we will not eliminate the pandemic without the vaccination," Sobyanin said.