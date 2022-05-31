Moscow Engaged in Active Talks on JCPOA Revival Without Amendments - Lavrov

Moscow is actively engaged in negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran and is pursuing the goal of restoring the deal without any amendments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Moscow is actively engaged in negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran and is pursuing the goal of restoring the deal without any amendments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Russia is participating in efforts to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in order to resolve the Iranian nuclear program. There are some obstacles here, primarily because of the position of the United States, as it is trying to bargain for additional conditions, thus changing the original intent, the original content of the JCPOA, which was approved by the UN Security Council," Lavrov told a joint press conference after a meeting with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Lavrov stressed that the JCPOA must be restored without any exceptions or additions.

In 2015, the P5+1, Iran and the European Union signed the multiparty nuclear agreement, formally known as the JCPOA, to provide sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for scaling back its nuclear activities.

In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the US, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna. However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced in March a pause in the Vienna talks "due to external factors."

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, said last week that nuclear aspects of the deal with Iran on its atomic research have been "pretty much finalized" but the talks have stumbled on non-nuclear issues. The agency said on Monday that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium was 18 times more than the limit set in the JCPOA.