Moscow Entered List of Best Places to Go in Fall for 2nd Year in Row- Tourism Committee

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Moscow for the second consecutive year has been included in the list of the best places to travel in fall prepared by CNN broadcaster, the press service of Moscow City Tourism Committee told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, CNN published its fresh list of best world locations to travel in fall. The list also included Germany's Munich, Chile, India and Malawi.

"Moscow for the second year in a row entered the list of the best places to travel in fall according to the CNN broadcaster. Tsaritsyno and Kolomenskoye Museum-Preserves named ones of the best places for a walk against the background of fall landscapes," the press service said.

The press service also noted that tourists came to Tsaritsyno and Kolomenskoye not only for walking there, but to explore these sites from a historical perspective.