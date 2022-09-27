MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons, if necessary, in strict accordance with the state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence, for example, if the country's existence is threatened, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary, in predetermined cases, in strict accordance with the Basic Principles of State Policy in the Area of Nuclear Deterrence. If we or our allies are attacked using this type of weapon. Or if aggression with the use of conventional weapons threatens the very existence of our state," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.