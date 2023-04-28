UrduPoint.com

Moscow Examining IOC Recommendations For Russian Athletes - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding Russian athletes are being analyzed by Moscow in anticipation of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Regarding the IOC's recommendations, yes, they are currently being analyzed, our attitude and positions are being worked out," Peskov said during a press briefing.

On March 26, the IOC issued a recommendation for international sports federations to allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals, provided that they do not support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and are not contracted to the Russian military or national security agencies. Teams under Russian or Belarusian flags will not be allowed. Several international sports federations, including World Taekwondo and United World Wrestling (UWW),have greenlighted neutral Russian athletes, while others have flagged plans to follow suit.

