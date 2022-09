(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Moscow Exchange index is falling by 7% on Tuesday amid reports about referendums in Donbas republics, according to trading data.

Meanwhile, the shares of Gazpom are down 8%.

Moments earlier, the Moscow Exchange index was falling by over 10%, while Gazprom's shares were down by 14%.