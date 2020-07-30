UrduPoint.com
Moscow Exchange Will Start Trading In Foreign Issuers' Shares On August 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Trading in shares of foreign issuers on the Moscow Exchange will start on August 24, the exchange said on its website.

"The Moscow Exchange will start trading in shares of foreign issuers ” investors will have access to deals with 20 securities of companies included in the S&P 500 index," the statement says.

It is noted that at the second stage, tentatively in the fourth quarter of this year, the list of shares will be expanded to 50. In the future, the Moscow Exchange will expand the list of available instruments, analyzing clients' demand and taking into account the provisions of regulation on instruments available to unqualified investors.

According to the Moscow Exchange, trades in shares of foreign issuers and settlements on them will be carried out in rubles, and dividends on shares will be in the original Currency.

