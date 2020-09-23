UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expands 'Blacklist' Of EU Citizens Banned From Entering Russia - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Moscow Expands 'Blacklist' of EU Citizens Banned From Entering Russia - Zakharova

Moscow is expanding the "blacklist" of EU citizens banned from entering the country, this step has been taken on a parity basis due to the confrontational approach of Brussels, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Moscow is expanding the "blacklist" of EU citizens banned from entering the country, this step has been taken on a parity basis due to the confrontational approach of Brussels, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Recently, the European Union has done a number of unfriendly steps toward our country and Russian citizens. Acting, as before, in bypass of existing international norms, the EU continues to expand its sanctions tools and use them under far-fetched, sometimes absurd pretext. We repeatedly warned the European Union about the harmfulness of such an approach, but the EU ignores our proposals to conduct a substantive professional fact-based dialogue and continues to choose the language of sanctions," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"In response to the EU's actions, the Russian side made a decision to expand the reciprocal list of representatives of member states and EU institutions that are prohibited from entering Russia. The number of persons involved in the Russian list has been brought to par with the existing EU list," she added.

The restrictions were introduced in accordance with the Federal law on the procedure for leaving and entering Russia of August 15, 1996, she noted.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Brussels August From

Recent Stories

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.