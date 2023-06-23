Open Menu

Moscow Expands List Of EU Officials Banned From Entering Russia In Response To Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Moscow Expands List of EU Officials Banned From Entering Russia in Response to Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Moscow has significantly expanded the list of EU representatives who are banned from entering Russia in response to the 11th package of EU sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the EU Council adopted the 11 package of sanctions against Russia.

The ministry called the move "illegitimate, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council."

"In response to these unfriendly actions, the Russian side has significantly expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states, who ... are banned from into the territory of our state," the ministry said in a statement, adding that any unfriendly actions by Western countries will continue to receive a timely response.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

35 minutes ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

1 hour ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

1 hour ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

1 hour ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

2 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

3 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World