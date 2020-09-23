Moscow Expands List Of European Officials Banned From Russia
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Moscow said on Wednesday it was expanding a list of European officials who are banned from travelling to Russia in response to "hostile" EU actions.
Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it was expanding "a reciprocal list of representatives of EU countries and institutions who are banned from entering Russian territory," without giving further information.