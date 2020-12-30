UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expands List Of UK Nationals Banned From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:50 PM

Moscow Expands List of UK Nationals Banned From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday notified UK Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert about the expansion of the list of UK nationals who are banned from entering Russia, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry for an announcement about Moscow's response to the UK sanctions over Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"She was told that in response to the nonconstructive and unfriendly actions of the UK authorities related to the adoption in October of unacceptable and unjustified restrictive measures against Russian citizens under the pretext of their alleged involvement in the incident with Alexey Navalny, the Russian side, based on the principle of reciprocity , made a decision to expand the number of UK citizens who are denied entry to our country," the statement said.

According to the statement, the list includes individuals who are "involved in escalating anti-Russian sanctions activity." The relevant notification was handed over to the ambassador.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United Kingdom October From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;Future Foresight&#039; in ..

6 minutes ago

NAB court allows transit remand of PML-N Khawaja A ..

17 minutes ago

Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 mill ..

32 minutes ago

Sports shines as Dubai celebrates ‘World’s Coo ..

40 minutes ago

Argentinian Parliament Adopts Bill Legalizing Abor ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian President Expects Regional Security to Imp ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.