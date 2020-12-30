Moscow Expands List of UK Nationals Banned From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday notified UK Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert about the expansion of the list of UK nationals who are banned from entering Russia, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry for an announcement about Moscow's response to the UK sanctions over Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"She was told that in response to the nonconstructive and unfriendly actions of the UK authorities related to the adoption in October of unacceptable and unjustified restrictive measures against Russian citizens under the pretext of their alleged involvement in the incident with Alexey Navalny, the Russian side, based on the principle of reciprocity , made a decision to expand the number of UK citizens who are denied entry to our country," the statement said.

According to the statement, the list includes individuals who are "involved in escalating anti-Russian sanctions activity." The relevant notification was handed over to the ambassador.