Moscow Expands List Of UK Officials Banned From Russia: Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:11 PM
Moscow on Wednesday expanded a list of UK officials banned from entering Russia in a tit-for-tat response to British sanctions on Russian officials over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 )
The Russian foreign ministry said that in response to "unconstructive and unfriendly" UK penalties it had "decided to expand the number of British citizens who are denied entry to our country."