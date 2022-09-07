Moscow Expands Sanctions Against Brussels to Add EU Military Leadership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia has expanded its retaliatory sanctions against Brussels to include top EU military officials and other individuals involved in the deliveries of military products to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to the next restrictive measures against Russian individuals and legal entities, a decision was made to expand the list of representatives of the institutions of the EU and its member states, which are banned from entry into our country," the ministry said in a statement.

The new black list includes the top military leadership of the EU, high-ranking officials of the law enforcement agencies of the EU member states, representatives of European commercial organizations in the production of weapons and military equipment involved in the deliveries of military products to Ukraine.

"We want to remind the initiators of anti-Russian measures that any unfriendly actions against Russia will continue to meet a harsh response from our side," the ministry added.