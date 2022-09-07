UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expands Sanctions Against Brussels To Add EU Military Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Moscow Expands Sanctions Against Brussels to Add EU Military Leadership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia has expanded its retaliatory sanctions against Brussels to include top EU military officials and other individuals involved in the deliveries of military products to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to the next restrictive measures against Russian individuals and legal entities, a decision was made to expand the list of representatives of the institutions of the EU and its member states, which are banned from entry into our country," the ministry said in a statement.

The new black list includes the top military leadership of the EU, high-ranking officials of the law enforcement agencies of the EU member states, representatives of European commercial organizations in the production of weapons and military equipment involved in the deliveries of military products to Ukraine.

"We want to remind the initiators of anti-Russian measures that any unfriendly actions against Russia will continue to meet a harsh response from our side," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Brussels Kiev From Top

Recent Stories

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

42 minutes ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

1 hour ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.