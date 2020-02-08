Moscow Expects 2+2 Talks of Foreign, Defense Ministers With France in Second Half of Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and France may hold the next 2+2 talks of foreign and defense ministers in the second half of the year, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russia and France may hold the next 2+2 talks of foreign and defense ministers in the second half of the year, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department told Sputnik.

The previous 2+2 talks took place in Moscow in September after a seven-year hiatus. The sides agreed to revive regular meetings in this format.

"We expect that the next meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council with the participation of the foreign and defense ministers could be organized in the second half of this year," Aleksey Paramonov said.

The diplomat added that the format helped the two countries to develop coordinated responses to emerging challenges to stability and security, both in the regions of concern and the world as a whole.

"The current intensification of bilateral contacts and the expansion of their agenda allow us to gradually return the political dialogue with France to the level corresponding to the status of the two nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council," he stated.