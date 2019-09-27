UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expects Afghanistan's Upcoming Presidential Election To Be Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:33 PM

Moscow Expects Afghanistan's Upcoming Presidential Election to Be Fair

Russia expects the Afghan presidential election, scheduled for Saturday, to take place, despite Taliban's threats, and to be fair, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia expects the Afghan presidential election, scheduled for Saturday, to take place, despite Taliban's threats, and to be fair, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We expect the election to take place and to be open and fair. We expect the results of the election to reflect the will of the Afghan people," Morgulov said.

Holding the election will not be easy, given that the Taliban control around a half of Afghanistan's territories and intends to prevent the people from expressing its will, the minister warned.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Russia From

Recent Stories

Khaqan Abbasi seeks additional facilities in jail

3 minutes ago

Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi discharged from hospita ..

3 minutes ago

Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas calls on IGP

3 minutes ago

Three prisoners released in Khanewal

3 minutes ago

Pakistan emerges among top 20 reformers in ease of ..

9 minutes ago

Swat, Kohat and Haripur lead RTI Table Tennis Cham ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.