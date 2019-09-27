(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia expects the Afghan presidential election, scheduled for Saturday, to take place, despite Taliban's threats, and to be fair, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia expects the Afghan presidential election, scheduled for Saturday, to take place, despite Taliban's threats, and to be fair, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We expect the election to take place and to be open and fair. We expect the results of the election to reflect the will of the Afghan people," Morgulov said.

Holding the election will not be easy, given that the Taliban control around a half of Afghanistan's territories and intends to prevent the people from expressing its will, the minister warned.