Moscow Expects Answers On Security Indivisibility From OSCE States - Lavrov

Published February 15, 2022

Russia expects substantive answers from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states on Moscow's letters on the principles of the indivisibility of security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"In order to clarify the approaches of our colleagues, whose leaders signed the (OSCE) documents, I sent a message to the foreign ministers of the relevant countries in Europe asking them to clarify how theY understand this set of obligations which they call the principles of indivisibility of security. I expect that such answers will in fact come," Lavrov said after talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, currently the Chairman-in-Office of the OSCE.�

