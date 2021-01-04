The United States' unilateral anti-doping law known as the "Rodchenkov Act," which Moscow considers politicized, is expected to receive appropriate assessments internationally, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The United States' unilateral anti-doping law known as the "Rodchenkov Act," which Moscow considers politicized, is expected to receive appropriate assessments internationally, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik in an interview.

The United States passed the Rodchenkov Act in December, empowering itself to judge on use of doping at international sport competitions where US athletes take part. The law was named after the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov, who supplied information to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the alleged state-run doping program in Russia.

"We believe that the adoption of such unilateral politicized laws as the 'Rodchenkov Act' will receive an appropriate assessment by the international community. By the way, the International Olympic Committee and WADA have already expressed their negative attitude to it," Vershinin said.

The Russian official described the law as "forging international anti-doping norms and exporting the US jurisdiction," calling for exposing its inconsistencies at international legal platforms, such as the United Nations.