UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects Canberra To Comply With NPT Amid Plans To Build Nuclear Submarines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 07:15 PM

Moscow Expects Canberra to Comply With NPT Amid Plans to Build Nuclear Submarines

Russia expects Australia to comply with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons amid Canberra's plans to build nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russia expects Australia to comply with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons amid Canberra's plans to build nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We drew attention to the announced plans of Australia in the framework of what they call a trilateral 'advanced partnership' in the field of security between the United States, Britain and Australia. We proceed from the fact that Australia, as a non-nuclear state that is a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, will comply with its obligations under it, as well as under the safeguards agreement with the IAEA (the International Atomic Energy Agency) and its additional protocol," Zakharova told a press conference, adding that Moscow expects Canberra to continue cooperating with the IAEA.

Related Topics

Australia Moscow Russia Nuclear Canberra United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

PM invites Tajik investors to invest in Pakistan

PM invites Tajik investors to invest in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Moscow Threatens to Take Measures Against US Busin ..

Moscow Threatens to Take Measures Against US Business in Russia Over Interferenc ..

1 minute ago
 Latvia to Spend Half a Million Dollars on Barbed W ..

Latvia to Spend Half a Million Dollars on Barbed Wire at Belarusian Border - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Zakharova on EU Parliament's Report: Moscow Will F ..

Zakharova on EU Parliament's Report: Moscow Will Firmly Rebuff Meddling in Natio ..

2 minutes ago
 Black Market Business for Foreign Visas Skyrockets ..

Black Market Business for Foreign Visas Skyrockets in Afghanistan - Reports

21 minutes ago
 International Atomic Energy Agency Forecasts Incre ..

International Atomic Energy Agency Forecasts Increase in Nuclear Power Use by 20 ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.