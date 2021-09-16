Moscow Expects Canberra to Comply With NPT Amid Plans to Build Nuclear Submarines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russia expects Australia to comply with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons amid Canberra's plans to build nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We drew attention to the announced plans of Australia in the framework of what they call a trilateral 'advanced partnership' in the field of security between the United States, Britain and Australia. We proceed from the fact that Australia, as a non-nuclear state that is a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, will comply with its obligations under it, as well as under the safeguards agreement with the IAEA (the International Atomic Energy Agency) and its additional protocol," Zakharova told a press conference, adding that Moscow expects Canberra to continue cooperating with the IAEA.