UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects Continuity In Relations With South Ossetia After Opposition's Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Moscow Expects Continuity in Relations With South Ossetia After Opposition's Win

Russia hopes that its relations with South Ossetia will remain unchanged following the victory of opposition candidate Alan Gagloev in the second round of the South Ossetian presidential election, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Russia hopes that its relations with South Ossetia will remain unchanged following the victory of opposition candidate Alan Gagloev in the second round of the South Ossetian presidential election, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

Gagloev, the leader of the opposition Nykhas party, overtook the incumbent president of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, in the presidential race with 53.67% of the vote after over 85% of all ballots had been counted. Bibilov acknowledged his defeat and congratulated the winner, wishing him to do well in office.

"We are expecting that everything will be fine, including the continuity (in bilateral relations)," Rudenko told reporters.

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia fired rockets at South Ossetia with the Georgian armed forces attacking the breakaway republic and destroying a part of its capital, Tskhinval. To defend South Ossetians, many of whom held Russian passports, Moscow deployed its forces and routed Georgian troops within five days.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian leadership has on multiple occasions stressed that the decision reflects reality and will not be reversed. Meanwhile, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the independence of its two former republics. South Ossetia, in turn, said it was preparing to hold a referendum on joining Russia in the coming months.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vote Fine Tbilisi Independence Georgia August All Race Opposition

Recent Stories

JKLF condemns Indian State terrorism in IIOJK

JKLF condemns Indian State terrorism in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka PM quits as violence kills 3, injures 15 ..

Sri Lanka PM quits as violence kills 3, injures 150

3 minutes ago
 US Court Sets Trial Date for Russian National Klyu ..

US Court Sets Trial Date for Russian National Klyushin's Case on October 11 - Ju ..

15 minutes ago
 European Commission President to Meet With Hungari ..

European Commission President to Meet With Hungarian Prime Minister on Monday - ..

15 minutes ago
 Gender gap in start-up funding quiet prominent in ..

Gender gap in start-up funding quiet prominent in Pakistani ecosystem: Amin-Ul-H ..

20 minutes ago
 AC directs to cover water storage points to avoid ..

AC directs to cover water storage points to avoid dengue

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.