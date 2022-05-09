(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Russia hopes that its relations with South Ossetia will remain unchanged following the victory of opposition candidate Alan Gagloev in the second round of the South Ossetian presidential election, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

Gagloev, the leader of the opposition Nykhas party, overtook the incumbent president of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, in the presidential race with 53.67% of the vote after over 85% of all ballots had been counted. Bibilov acknowledged his defeat and congratulated the winner, wishing him to do well in office.

"We are expecting that everything will be fine, including the continuity (in bilateral relations)," Rudenko told reporters.

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia fired rockets at South Ossetia with the Georgian armed forces attacking the breakaway republic and destroying a part of its capital, Tskhinval. To defend South Ossetians, many of whom held Russian passports, Moscow deployed its forces and routed Georgian troops within five days.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian leadership has on multiple occasions stressed that the decision reflects reality and will not be reversed. Meanwhile, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the independence of its two former republics. South Ossetia, in turn, said it was preparing to hold a referendum on joining Russia in the coming months.