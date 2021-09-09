UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects Dialogue On Strategic Stability To Be Independent From US Internal Politics

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russia hopes that the dialogue with the United States on strategic stability will not become completely dependent on internal processes in Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We would not like our dialogue, which has already been launched, to become completely dependent on some internal processes in the US. On the contrary, we would like to hope, at least, that the course and content of our dialogue will have a direct and significant impact on how the thinking process and interdepartmental work in Washington on doctrinal documents are developing," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

According to the diplomat, Moscow understands that "the US administration is in the process of reviewing, that is, revising the existing doctrinal documents."

"Their updated versions are being prepared. This directly affects the position that the United States will work out," the deputy minister added.

Moscow Russia Washington United States

