UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expects Early Fulfillment Of Baku's Promise To Punish Responsible For Mi-24 Downing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:25 PM

Moscow Expects Early Fulfillment of Baku's Promise to Punish Responsible for Mi-24 Downing

Moscow expects the earliest fulfillment of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's promise to investigate the downing of the Mi-24 helicopter and punish those responsible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Moscow expects the earliest fulfillment of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's promise to investigate the downing of the Mi-24 helicopter and punish those responsible, and proceeds from the assumption that the Azerbaijani side will no longer allow itself ambiguous statements in connection with the incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on the words of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu.

At a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, Bulbuloglu commented on the incident with the Mi-24 helicopter, saying that "anything can happen - a la guerre comme a la guerre.

"

"This is a big mistake. If Russia professed the 'a la guerre comme a la guerre' principle, the response would be crushing. Moscow, however, accepted Baku's words about an admission of guilt and apologies," the ministry said.

"We expect the earliest implementation of President Aliyev's assurances to investigate and punish those responsible. We proceed from the assumption that the Azerbaijani side will no longer allow itself any ambiguous statements in connection with the tragic incident," the ministry stressed.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Baku From

Recent Stories

At least 74 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: ..

42 seconds ago

Anas Al Otaiba&#039;s bid for AIBA presidency gath ..

11 minutes ago

Libyans debate road to peace but tensions shadow m ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways invites applications for inducti ..

4 minutes ago

Guatemalan police find ton of cocaine in crashed p ..

4 minutes ago

Participants of Damascus Conference Reaffirm Commi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.