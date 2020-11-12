(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow expects the earliest fulfillment of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's promise to investigate the downing of the Mi-24 helicopter and punish those responsible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Moscow expects the earliest fulfillment of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's promise to investigate the downing of the Mi-24 helicopter and punish those responsible, and proceeds from the assumption that the Azerbaijani side will no longer allow itself ambiguous statements in connection with the incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on the words of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu.

At a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, Bulbuloglu commented on the incident with the Mi-24 helicopter, saying that "anything can happen - a la guerre comme a la guerre.

"

"This is a big mistake. If Russia professed the 'a la guerre comme a la guerre' principle, the response would be crushing. Moscow, however, accepted Baku's words about an admission of guilt and apologies," the ministry said.

"We expect the earliest implementation of President Aliyev's assurances to investigate and punish those responsible. We proceed from the assumption that the Azerbaijani side will no longer allow itself any ambiguous statements in connection with the tragic incident," the ministry stressed.